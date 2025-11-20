Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Agency GC Tried To 'Mislead The Court,' Judge Says

By Michele Gorman ( November 20, 2025, 10:16 PM EST) -- A Connecticut judge said Wednesday that he notified ethics officials after finding the general counsel of the state's utilities authority tried to mislead the court and opposing counsel over deleted text messages in a rate dispute with a pair of natural gas suppliers....

