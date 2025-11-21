Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Debt Negotiator Settles Case Against Conn. Banking Chief

By Aaron Keller ( November 21, 2025, 6:15 PM EST) -- Following a Connecticut Supreme Court opinion, a law firm and a linked support services company have agreed to settle a lawsuit that questioned whether the state banking commissioner could regulate their debt negotiation services or if the judicial branch enjoyed that exclusive responsibility....

