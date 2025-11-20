Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Justices Suspect 'Skill Games' Are Gambling Devices

By Matthew Santoni ( November 20, 2025, 6:02 PM EST) -- In a case poised to determine the legality of the Pennsylvania Skill games proliferating in gas stations and storefronts, at least four justices on the state Supreme Court seemed ready on Thursday to consider them gambling devices, given that the skill element could be skipped or may have already been contemplated in the state's gaming code....

