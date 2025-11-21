Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Man Forfeits Full Jury By Harassing Foreman, Court Says

By Elizabeth Daley ( November 21, 2025, 2:48 PM EST) -- A man convicted of possessing weapons and forgery devices after police found guns and 2,513 blank credit cards hidden in his wall can't have a mistrial after harassing a jury foreman, leaving 11 jurors to decide his fate, New York's highest court said in a matter of first impression....

