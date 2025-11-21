Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Electric Air Taxi Co. Joby Says Rival Stole Trade Secrets

By Linda Chiem ( November 21, 2025, 7:19 PM EST) -- Joby Aviation has accused rival electric air-taxi company Archer Aviation Inc. of recruiting one of Joby's senior executives who pilfered Joby's trade secrets, which Archer then used to gain leverage in negotiations with a development partner on a lucrative deal, according to a new California state court complaint....

