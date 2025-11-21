Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Gov't Barred From Buying, Using Mexican Steel

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 21, 2025, 5:51 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court has issued an order finding that Mexico unfairly discriminates against a variety of steel products made in the state, with the court also barring the state's public agencies from buying or using steel products from the country....

