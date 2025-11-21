Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-DOGE Atty Tapped As GC Of Elon Musk's AI Startup

By Gina Kim ( November 21, 2025, 9:37 PM EST) -- James Burnham has been named general counsel for Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup company, xAI, after spending six months working as the top legal officer for the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency....

