Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nicklaus' Golf Cos. File Ch. 11 With $500M+ Liabilities

By Hilary Russ ( November 21, 2025, 5:08 PM EST) -- Nicklaus Companies LLC, the sporting gear and golf course design company founded by legend Jack Nicklaus, and 11 affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Friday, as it disputes a $50 million jury award in favor of the 85-year-old retired golfer in his defamation suit against the company....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies