Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Navajo Nation Leaders Face Removal Bid Amid Ethics Lawsuit

By Crystal Owens ( November 24, 2025, 5:08 PM EST) -- Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren is facing removal from office and a slew of misconduct allegations after a special prosecutor filed an ethics lawsuit against the top tribal leader, claiming he used his position to benefit himself through credit card misuse, nepotism and requiring staff to perform unnecessary work....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies