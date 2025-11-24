Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Staffing Co., Colo. Ink $400K Deal In Worker Classification Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( November 24, 2025, 4:23 PM EST) -- An app-based staffing company and its affiliate will pay $400,000 after Colorado officials determined it misclassified workers as independent contractors and failed to pay the proper unemployment insurance premiums, the state announced Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies