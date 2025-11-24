Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Family Can't Go After ENT Insurer Following Failed Deal

By Hope Patti ( November 24, 2025, 7:18 PM EST) -- A Connecticut state court tossed a family's suit seeking a declaration as to the insurance coverage available to an ear, nose and throat center that rejected the family's settlement offer in an underlying malpractice case, saying the family hasn't alleged an actual dispute or injury in order to establish standing....

