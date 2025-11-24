Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. AG Notches $1.4M Privacy Deal With Mobile App Maker

By Allison Grande ( November 24, 2025, 10:01 PM EST) -- California's attorney general is continuing to build on his enforcement efforts under the state's data privacy law, announcing a new $1.4 million settlement with a mobile gaming developer that allegedly failed to offer consumers a way to opt out of the sale and sharing of their personal information and that disclosed data belonging to users under 16 without proper permission....

