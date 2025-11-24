Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nvidia Stole AI Co.'s IP And Trashed $1.5B In Value, Suit Says

By Lauren Berg ( November 24, 2025, 11:17 PM EST) -- Nvidia Corp. obtained a tech startup's proprietary artificial intelligence software under the guise of a potential acquisition, used the software to develop its own product, then rendered $1.5 billion in IP worthless by publishing the software for anyone to download free, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New York state court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies