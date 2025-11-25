More Info Sought As Search For Missing Atty Comes Up Short

--

Charles Hosch's Advice to His Students

An excerpt from Charles Hosch's benediction notes on what he told his law students on the final day of class. The firm published his full notes on its website.

3. SO: What will YOU DO, in this new, dark age? What will you do?

Will you grab for your own, personal version of "the Good Life," plunge in like a rugby player to "Get Yours," and knock over everyone weaker than you in your grab for the Brass Ring?



Or — will you stand up and show by your words and by your life that American Law is about far more than just "power" or what it takes to keep it? (In a democracy, any clever fool can take power and any mediocrity can leap on his coattails. Look at our history – haven't we proven that often enough?) Do you realize — in your SOUL — that American Law is about far more than mere "power?"



Do you realize — are you committed to the ideal – that American Law, the Constitution itself, is a covenant? – a covenant among each other, with the world, and with the future — about how we will behave, how we will treat each other, and how we will engage with the future and with all peoples and nations of the world. I hope you realize that Truth, because in 6-24 months when you step up to join the Bar, you'll be asked to commit your life to it.