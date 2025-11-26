Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USPTO, DOJ Tell ITC To Limit Exceptions In Netlist Case

By Theresa Schliep ( November 26, 2025, 6:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has joined the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division to urge the U.S. International Trade Commission to keep exceptions to its exclusion orders narrow, making the statement in Netlist's case accusing Google and Samsung of infringing its computer memory technology patents....

