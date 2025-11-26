Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cannabis Workers Settle Suit Over Imposed Quotas, Lack Of Pay

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 26, 2025, 8:08 PM EST) -- Hourly agricultural laborers who accused California cannabis company Glass House Brands Inc. and some of its subsidiaries of bilking them out of sick pay, minimum wage and lunch breaks while enforcing quotas have agreed to settle what is left of their state court labor violation lawsuit for $305,000....

