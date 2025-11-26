Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ AG, Comptroller Blast Bill To Strip Agency's Probe Powers

By George Woolston ( November 26, 2025, 4:28 PM EST) -- New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is set to go before lawmakers on Dec. 1 to speak out against a proposed bill aimed removing investigatory powers from the Office of the State Comptroller after calling the proposal "outrageous" on social media....

