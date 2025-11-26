Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Paratek Beats Suit Alleging $462M Sale Built On D&O Interests

By Jeff Montgomery ( November 26, 2025, 5:33 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday tossed investor challenges to Paratek Pharmaceuticals' $462 million sale to Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings, saying it was not reasonably conceivable that directors and officers undermined better deal prospects in order to protect personal interests....

