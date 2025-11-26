Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Marshalls Isn't Liable For Shopper's Fall, Calif. Panel Says

By Gina Kim ( November 26, 2025, 5:24 PM EST) -- California appellate justices refused to revive a lawsuit by a Marshall's customer who tripped and fell after hitting her ankle on a platform behind her while looking at vases on a shelf, pointing out that the customer admitted she wasn't looking at where she was going when she stepped backward....

