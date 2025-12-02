Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Canadian Court Blocks Binance's Hong Kong Arbitration Bid

By Joyce Hanson ( December 2, 2025, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Canadian court has ordered Binance to stop pursuing arbitration in Hong Kong against two class representatives in litigation accusing the cryptocurrency exchange of illegally trading securities, pointing to an appeals court decision finding the arbitration agreement is unenforceable....

