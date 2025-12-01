Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Dish Accused Again Of Breaking 5G Rollout Contract

By Zach Dupont ( December 1, 2025, 7:41 PM EST) -- A communications infrastructure provider claimed in Colorado state court last week that Dish Wireless LLC was wrong to break off a master service agreement between the two over Dish's now-abandoned plan to build a 5G network, rejecting Dish's claims that it was forced to sell its spectrum licenses by the Federal Communications Commission....

