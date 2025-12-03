Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House GOP Pushing 'Suite' Of Bills To Protect Kids Online

By Allison Grande ( December 2, 2025, 10:43 PM EST) -- Several House Republicans on Tuesday threw their support behind nearly 20 legislative proposals that they argued are critical for tackling the myriad of harms facing children online while avoiding First Amendment issues that have derailed similar state efforts, drawing a rebuke from Democrats who questioned how the bills would be enforced given recent cuts at the Federal Trade Commission. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies