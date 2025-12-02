Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NJ Police Officer Wins COVID-Related Disability Benefits

By Carla Baranauckas ( December 1, 2025, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Garden State police officer who contracted long COVID after responding to a nursing home emergency won reinstatement of his accidental disability retirement benefits Monday, after a New Jersey appeals panel ruled that the pension board acted arbitrarily in denying his claim despite medical evidence and credibility findings in his favor....

