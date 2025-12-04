SEC Penalties Trended Down In FY 2025, Offering 2026 Clues

By Richard Hong and Davit Avagyan ( December 3, 2025, 2:28 PM EST) -- Following the change in presidential administrations, many in the securities enforcement defense bar predicted a significant decline in the size of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate penalties. In fact, in March, Samuel Waldon, then-acting director and now deputy director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, reportedly signaled at an industry conference that changes in penalties would be forthcoming, but stopped short of saying they would always be lower.[1]...