Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Estate Trustee Dodges Jail In $16M Mismanagement Suit

By Brian Steele ( December 2, 2025, 5:53 PM EST) -- A Connecticut state court judge has declined to jail or otherwise sanction a former trustee in a discovery dispute over his use of $16 million in family trust assets to secure lines of credit and invest in Vietnamese real estate, but he wants document production issues resolved "as expeditiously as possible."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms