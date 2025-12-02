Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Amerant Bank Exec Claims Retaliation For Whistleblowing

By Sydney Price ( December 2, 2025, 6:50 PM EST) -- Amerant Bank has been hit with a suit in Florida state court accusing it of ousting a senior vice president for speaking out against alleged prohibited activity at the bank, including several violations the former executive says were carried out by the bank's trust department....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies