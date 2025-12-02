Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DuPont Can't Shake $1B PFAS Pollution Suit In NJ Appeal

By George Woolston ( December 2, 2025, 6:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday shut down a bid by E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Chemours to toss a suit brought by a small Garden State town seeking $1 billion for the cleanup of forever chemical contamination at a former manufacturing plant, ruling that the town has standing to bring the suit....

