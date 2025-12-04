Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Eases $4.1B Liability For Insurer In Conn. Rehab Plan

By Aaron Keller ( December 3, 2025, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Connecticut judge has approved a modified moratorium that protects PHL Variable Insurance Co. and two subsidiaries during a state rehabilitation, agreeing to a plan that could reduce universal life death benefits by $4.1 billion while allowing policyholders the option to avoid paying $175 million in estimated total premiums....

