Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Co. Says Ill. Agency's Tech Glitch Led To Loan Denial

By Jonathan Capriel ( December 4, 2025, 7:47 PM EST) -- A Chicago-area cannabis cultivator claims it lost out on millions of dollars in loan forgiveness due to a glitch in an Illinois-run website and a state agency's arbitrary decision prohibiting the grower an opportunity to refile, according to a lawsuit filed in Cook County court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies