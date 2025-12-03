Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Commerce Told To Justify Accepting Korean Exporter's Math

By Dylan Moroses ( December 3, 2025, 6:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must better explain why it decided to use a Korean exporter's calculations without adjustments in an antidumping duty review, the U.S. Court of International Trade said in an opinion remanding the government's determination....

