Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

FCC Won't Extend COVID-Era Lifeline Rule Waiver

By Nadia Dreid ( December 3, 2025, 8:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has finally decided for good whether a COVID-era waiver of a Lifeline program rule ended on the last day of April in 2021 or the first day of May, concluding Wednesday it does not have to pay out an extra month of benefits....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies