Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

11th Circ. Ruling Stresses Economic Reality In Worker Status

By Margaret Santen and Virginia Wooten ( December 5, 2025, 11:10 AM EST) -- On Oct. 16, in Galarza v. One Call Claims LLC, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reversed the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama's 2023 summary judgment ruling, in which it held that insurance adjusters were independent contractors....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies