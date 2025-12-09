Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Weighs Immunity In Fla. Excessive Force Case

By David Minsky ( December 9, 2025, 9:27 PM EST) -- Four Miami-area police officers urged the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to grant qualified immunity in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force, arguing their level of physical control was necessary to restrain a teenager displaying extraordinary strength during a mental health breakdown. ...

