Ill. Atty Faces Disbarment For Taking $300K In Client Funds

By Joyce Hanson ( December 4, 2025, 9:50 PM EST) -- A hearing panel for Illinois' attorney watchdog has recommended that a Chicago lawyer be disbarred for allegedly taking nearly $300,000 in client money that didn't belong to him and for separately using tactics in litigation that were aimed solely at embarrassing opposing counsel....

