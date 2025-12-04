Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Panel OKs Cell Data In Rape Case Despite Flawed Warrants

By Elizabeth Daley ( December 4, 2025, 9:33 PM EST) -- Cellphone tower data is admissible evidence against two men accused in a robbery and rape case, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Thursday, clarifying requirements for "tower dump warrants" while concluding that the initially ill-gotten data would have been obtained by lawful means....

