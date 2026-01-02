Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Pennsylvania Cases To Watch In 2026

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- As winter's chill rings in the new year, several high-profile cases are set to heat up Pennsylvania's dockets in 2026, including disciplinary charges against a judge associated with rapper Meek Mill, a pending appeals decision on the lawfulness of semiautomatic rifles, and Philadelphia's quest to hold pharmacy benefit managers accountable for the opioid epidemic....

