Town Can Join New Regional School District, NJ Justices Say

By George Woolston ( December 8, 2025, 4:34 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday held that a series of public education reforms allow for a Garden State municipality to withdraw from two school districts in order to join one regional school district that would serve all of its public school students....

