Abuse Order Conviction Lacked Proof, Mass. High Court Says

By Elizabeth Daley ( December 9, 2025, 3:51 PM EST) -- A man sentenced to one year in prison for violating an abuse protection order had his conviction reversed when Massachusetts' highest court determined Tuesday that although he was near the victim's home, there was no specific distance he had to maintain, or proof he was trying to contact the victim....

