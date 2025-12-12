Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Receivership Law May Streamline Real Estate Sales In Illinois

By Mark Silverman, Andrew McClain and Alexander Porter ( December 12, 2025, 5:37 PM EST) -- On Aug. 1, Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law the Illinois Receivership Act, making Illinois the 16th state to adopt the Uniform Law Commission's Uniform Commercial Real Estate Receivership Act. The act becomes effective Jan.1....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies