Wash. Justices To Review Immunity In $2.3M Ambulance Case

By Ben Adlin ( December 9, 2025, 9:55 PM EST) -- Washington's highest court on Tuesday said it will review a $2.3 million verdict over a cancer patient's death in an ambulance crash, agreeing to consider what the ambulance operator called a "double standard" in an appeals court ruling that it said would grant immunity to crews transporting patients experiencing mental health crises, but not those in need of physical care....

