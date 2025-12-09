Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Justices Affirm County's Loss Over Election Inspections

By Matthew Santoni ( December 9, 2025, 6:59 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a ruling that the state's top election official could order voting machines to be yanked from service, closing one chapter on the tome of litigation that followed Fulton County's third-party inspection of its Dominion Voting Systems machines after the 2020 election....

