Brief

D.C. AG Says Construction Co. To Pay $1.5M In Wage Case

By Irene Spezzamonte ( December 10, 2025, 1:47 PM EST) -- A construction company will pay out $1.5 million following an investigation revealing that the entity and its subcontractors misclassified workers as independent contractors, leading to unpaid wages, D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb said....

