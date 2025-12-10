Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Jury Awards $779M To Family Of Guard Killed In Robbery

By Carolina Bolado ( December 10, 2025, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Florida jury returned a $779 million wrongful death verdict for the family of a security guard who was shot during an armed robbery at an internet café that the family said was also running an illegal gambling operation....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms