Brief

Ga. Atty Quits Law, Avoiding Client Cash Misuse Charges

By Chart Riggall ( December 9, 2025, 6:08 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia accepted an attorney's surrender of her law license Tuesday after she admitted she overdrew her client trust account and improperly mingled funds to cover personal and business expenses....

