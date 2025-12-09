Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OFAC Inks $1M Russian Sanctions Deal With Ex-Gov't Official

By Sarah Jarvis ( December 9, 2025, 8:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Tuesday that an unidentified attorney and former government official has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle allegations the individual violated Russian sanctions by acting as a fiduciary for the family trust of a blocked Russian oligarch....

