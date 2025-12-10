Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Co. Owes $10M To Woman Shot At Gun-Friendly Event

By Y. Peter Kang ( December 10, 2025, 10:10 PM EST) -- A Texas state jury has awarded more than $10 million to a woman who was shot in the hand at a company-sponsored event that allowed employees and clients to shoot firearms as part of the festivities, with the jury finding the company negligently exposed the woman to a dangerous condition....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies