Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Final Shipping Companies Settle CAT Cartel Claim For £54M

By Joanne Faulkner ( December 10, 2025, 3:20 PM GMT) -- Lawyers representing millions of motorists who were allegedly charged inflated delivery prices have agreed a £54 million ($71 million) settlement against the final two vehicle shipping companies left in an opt-out class action before a trial judgment could be published....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies