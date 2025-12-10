Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Supreme Court Backs AMC's $99.3M D&O Coverage Bid

By Jarek Rutz ( December 10, 2025, 3:24 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has upheld a Superior Court ruling that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. can seek directors and officers insurance coverage for its $99.3 million share-based settlement of a 2023 stockholder lawsuit, rejecting Midvale Indemnity Co.'s bid to block recovery tied to the company's preferred-equity conversion and reverse stock split....

