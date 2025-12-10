Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Retired Calif. Judge Censured For Case Delays

By James Mills ( December 10, 2025, 4:46 PM EST) -- A now-retired California state appeals court judge was publicly censured Wednesday, and he has agreed to "not serve in a judicial capacity in the future" as part of a stipulation he entered with the state's judicial ethics watchdog, following its investigation into whether the judge mismanaged cases and caused a yearlong backlog....

