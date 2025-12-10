Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ukrainian Civilians Say Intel, TI Parts Used In Russian Missiles

By Spencer Brewer ( December 10, 2025, 8:05 PM EST) -- Several Ukrainian civilians told a Texas state court that semiconductor components manufactured by Intel Corp., Texas Instruments Inc. and others ended up in Russian missiles, saying Wednesday the companies negligently allowed their products to flow to the Russian military....

